Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Nevermind album cover baby refiles lawsuit against Nirvana

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 1:49 am
Nevermind album cover baby refiles lawsuit against Nirvana (Brian Lawless/ PA)
Nevermind album cover baby refiles lawsuit against Nirvana (Brian Lawless/ PA)

The man who featured as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 Nevermind album has refiled his lawsuit against the rock band.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Spencer Elden said members of the band had “leveraged the lascivious nature of his image” to promote their famous album.

Mr Elden was four months old when he was pictured in a pool at a swimming centre in Pasadena, California.

Now 30, he alleges that the picture, used by the group on their world famous album, constitutes child pornography as it shows his genitalia.

But the lawsuit previously filed by Mr Elden’s lawyers was dismissed by a US judge earlier this month.

Mr Elden was given until January 13 to pursue the case and file a second amended complaint.

Documents obtained by the PA news agency, filed on January 11, claimed Mr Elden would “continue to suffer damages as long as the violations described above persist”.

“During the ten years preceding the filing of this action, each Defendant intentionally commercially marketed the child pornography depicting Spencer and leveraged the lascivious nature of his image to promote the Nevermind album, the band, and Nirvana’s music, while earning, at a minimum, tens of millions of dollars in the aggregate,” the lawsuit said.

Graham Norton Show – London
Mr Elden filed his original lawsuit against members of the rock band including Dave Grohl (Matt Crossick/ PA)

In the original claim, filed in August 2021, lawyers alleged Nirvana “failed to take reasonable steps to protect Spencer and prevent his widespread sexual exploitation and image trafficking”.

These allegations have now been dropped.

On the original album cover Mr Elden was shown naked underwater while appearing to be following a dollar bill being pulled along on a fish hook.

The image has become one of the most famous album covers of all time.

Mr Elden is attempting to sue the group, the photographer who took the picture, their record label and the individual members, including the estate of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, over the picture and its use.

The album Nevermind, powered by singles including Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come As You Are and Lithium, was a massive critical and commercial success, propelling the grunge band to global stardom.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal