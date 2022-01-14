The Society of Composers and Lyricists announces new awards date

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) has announced its third annual award ceremony will now take place in March following a delay caused by Covid concerns.

Nominees include Lin Manuel Miranda, Hans Zimmer and Billie Eilish and the awards will now take place on March 8 at the Skirball Cultural Centre in Los Angeles.

Organisers said that due to the event’s postponement the final round of voting had been put back to February 25.

Nominees for the third annual SCL awards include German composer Hans Zimmer (Ian West/ PA)

The SCL said previously it had been “determined” to keep the ceremony as an in-person event but that due to the uncertainty over the Omicron variant, they could not go ahead as planned on February 1.

It comes as more and more organisations across Hollywood have been forced to reschedule events due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Critics Choice Association also recently announced a March date for its 27th annual awards ceremony.

The event is now set for March 13 but is set to clash with the EE British Academy Film Awards which are due to be held in London on the same date.