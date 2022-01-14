Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Society of Composers and Lyricists announces new awards date

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 4:35 am
The Society of Composers and Lyricists announces new date for third annual awards (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
The Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) has announced its third annual award ceremony will now take place in March following a delay caused by Covid concerns.

Nominees include Lin Manuel Miranda, Hans Zimmer and Billie Eilish and the awards will now take place on March 8 at the Skirball Cultural Centre in Los Angeles.

Organisers said that due to the event’s postponement the final round of voting had been put back to February 25.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Nominees for the third annual SCL awards include German composer Hans Zimmer (Ian West/ PA)

The SCL said previously it had been “determined” to keep the ceremony as an in-person event but that due to the uncertainty over the Omicron variant, they could not go ahead as planned on February 1.

It comes as more and more organisations across Hollywood have been forced to reschedule events due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Critics Choice Association also recently announced a March date for its 27th annual awards ceremony.

The event is now set for March 13 but is set to clash with the EE British Academy Film Awards which are due to be held in London on the same date.

