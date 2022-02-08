Little Simz inspires with Brit Award winner’s speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Little Simz inspires with Brit Award winner’s speech

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:23 pm
Little Simz attending the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz attending the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

Brit Award-winning artist Little Simz dedicated her winner’s speech to inspiring kids from different backgrounds to “keep dreaming”.

The 27-year-old singer was presented with Best New Artist at London’s O2 by singer Celeste and Olympian Tom Daley.

Little Simz, who received critical acclaim for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, also performed during the award’s ceremony with actress Emma Corrin making a surprise appearance.

Taking to the stage to receive her award, Little Simz said: “I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey so far.

“My name is Simbiatu Ajikawo. I am from North London, Islington.

“I grew up on a council estate. I am an independent artist and to be here tonight receiving this award is such a blessing. I am so grateful.”

She thanked her team before adding: “Thank you to my family, my brother, my sisters, my nieces, my nephews. I want to say thank you so much to God.

“I want to say to anyone who is watching this at home – I am living proof that if you work hard at something, no matter where you come from, no matter your background, no matter your race, you can do something extraordinary.

“So for all the kids. Keep dreaming, keep pushing. I am you. You are me. Blessings. Thank you so much.”

Rapper Dave, who received the award for Best Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist at the ceremony, congratulated Little Simz during his winner’s speech.

The 23-year-old musician said: “I want to thank all of the artist’s who are in the same field as me who have suffered for years and years and years and years and broken down so many barriers in this industry that I am in right now.

“I want to say, it’s for you guys that I feel like it is only right that I carry on doing the same thing and for the people who are here today, Simz I am so proud of you, everything that you have done is so amazing.”

After winning Artist Of The Year, pop superstar Adele also mentioned winner Little Simz sending her a “massive congratulations”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal