Jack Savoretti throws support behind War Child charity challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Jack Savoretti throws support behind War Child charity challenge

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 12:03 am
Jack Savoretti (Steve Parsons/PA)
Jack Savoretti (Steve Parsons/PA)

Singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti has thrown his support behind a charity campaign from War Child UK.

The challenge is returning for a second year and asks the public to take on one of five gruelling tasks to walk, wheel, swim or cycle long distances.

Running from March 1, the Peace Band challenges range from 20 miles to 330 miles, and each represents the journey of a child in a different country affected by war.

Joining the musician, 38, in the challenge is Rinsola Babajide, 23, an English footballer who plays for Spanish Primera Division club Real Betis, and a sports ambassador for the charity.

Savoretti said: “The work that War Child do is so vital and very close to my heart – so I am delighted to be getting behind the cause.

“However you choose to support, be it through taking on the Peace Band challenge or just through a donation, you will be doing it in the knowledge that you are helping thousands of children in Yemen to stay in school and build a better life for themselves.”

In its first year last year, the charity raised £120,000 through the campaign.

Any donations made between March 1 and May 31 will also be doubled by the UK Government as part of Aid Match funding for War Child’s Unlock A Generation appeal.

Rinsola Babajide will be taking part in the Peace Band challenge for the second year running (War Child UK/PA)

Babajide said: “I am thrilled to be taking on Peace Band for War Child again!

“Now is our opportunity to raise money for a wonderful cause and help vulnerable children living through conflict around the world.

“No child should have to experience what these children do, but by coming together to take on these challenges we can help to change their lives, and that would be a very special thing.”

Celebrities such as Capital FM’s Roman Kemp, comedian Asim Chaudhry, singer Tom Grennan, This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams and former Olympic athlete Kelly Sotherton took part in Peace Band challenges last year.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Tom Grennan took part in the Peace Band challenge last year (Ian West/PA Wire)

Rob Williams, chief executive of War Child UK, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who will be taking part in War Child UK’s Peace Band Challenge for 2022.

“We can’t wait to see everyone come together to travel the distance – so that children in war zones don’t have to.

“Right now, thousands of children – particularly young girls – in Yemen are being forced out of school and into child labour and early marriage because of poverty and conflict, but all your donations from March 1 until May 31 will be doubled by the UK Government to help keep thousands of these children in school for the chance of a better, safer future.”

The public can take part by setting up individual fundraising pages online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal