Ed Sheeran says he ‘wouldn’t be here’ without Jamal Edwards

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 11:13 pm
Jamal Edwards, founder of SBTV (Nick Ansell/PA)
Ed Sheeran has credited Jamal Edwards with helping to forge his professional career, saying in a tribute he “would not be here without him”.

Music entrepreneur Edwards gained fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Dave, Jessie J and Sheeran.

His manager told the PA news agency that Edwards died on Sunday morning, aged 31.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of the younger-looking pair, the Thinking Out Loud singer, 31, captioned it: “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say.

“Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright.

“He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.

“A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power.

“I would not be here without him, professionally and personally.

“There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”