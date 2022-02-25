Dave joined by US rap megastars to headline Wireless festival 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dave joined by US rap megastars to headline Wireless festival 2022

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 8:17 am
Dave joined by US rap megastars to headline Wireless festival 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Dave joined by US rap megastars to headline Wireless festival 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Multi-award winning artist Dave will be joined by hip hop megastars from across the pond to headline this year’s Wireless festival.

The British rapper will be joined by Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, ASAP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, J Cole and SZA for the festival, which takes place at three sites over two weekends.

The event, billed as Europe’s biggest celebration of contemporary black music, begins on Friday July 1 and ends on Sunday July 11.

Wireless Festival 2019 – Day 1
WAP singer Cardi B will lead an historic all female line up at Finsbury Park (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Performances will take place at two London venues, in Crystal Palace and Finsbury Park, and at the Birmingham NEC – with the festival returning there for the first time since 2014.

ASAP Rocky leads the headliners for the first weekend at Crystal Palace, in south London, with his first show on British soil in six years.

The rapper, who recently announced he and Rihanna were expecting their first child, is known to continuously break the hip hop mould and has become a major cultural force;

Wireless Festival 2013 – Day 3 – London
ASAP Rocky leads the headliners for the first weekend at Crystal Palace, in south east London, with his first show on British soil in six years (Yui Mok/PA)

He is followed by J Cole on the Saturday and Tyler, The Creator on the Sunday.

The following weekend all eyes will be on Finsbury Park where an historic all female line up of Cardi B, SZA and Nicki Minaj will take to the stage.

The event will be SZA’s first European festival headline slot and her first UK performance in four years.

That same weekend Dave, who recently won best hip hop/grime/rap act the 2022 Brit awards, will headline in Birmingham, followed by Cardi B on Saturday and J Cole on Sunday.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The event will be US singer SZA’s first European festival headline slot and her first UK performance in four years (Ian West/PA)

The 23 year-old, who already has a host of major UK musical accolades under his belt, was forced to reschedule several shows following damage and delays caused by Storm Eunice.

Further acts are due to be announced at noon on Friday.

For the first time the festival will partner with BBC Radio 1Xtra, who will broadcast live on site and conduct exclusive backstage interviews.

Radio 1Xtra DJs will also host Wireless stages and provide live DJ sets.

Tickets for Wireless will go on general sale at noon on Monday February 28.

