Lenny Henry and Coldplay join forces to help fund research into media diversity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Lenny Henry and Coldplay join forces to help fund research into media diversity

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 1:27 pm
Sir Lenny Henry (Ian West/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry (Ian West/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry and Coldplay have joined forces to help fund research which will explore how to improve diversity and representation across the media landscape.

The actor and presenter has set up a prize draw where the winner will receive a Fender guitar previously owned and signed by all the members of the chart-topping rock band.

The funds raised from the Crowdfunder initiative will go towards the delivery of new research, grants and action through Birmingham City University’s Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity, the university said.

Graham Norton Show – London
Coldplay have donated a Fender guitar for the initiative (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Lenny, who is also Birmingham City University’s chancellor, said: “Through our centre we have already made great strides in ensuring we shine a light on representation in the media and hear from the many unheard voices in this industry.

“We want our work to be even more impactful to ensure it delivers the real change that is required to shape our media landscape for years to come, bringing new opportunities and tangible shifts across the sector.

“Media diversity matters to all of us, in shaping who tells our stories, which stories are told, and the career pathways open to people from under-represented communities.

“That is why I am launching this fundraising initiative, with the help of Coldplay, to get support in helping us provide even more grants and change our industry for the better.”

Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, added: “We fully support, applaud and encourage everything that is being done to increase diversity and inclusion in the media through all of the brilliant things being done by Lenny and the whole team.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Coldplay’s Chris Martin said the band fully supports the efforts to improve media diversity (Matt Crossick/PA)

Birmingham City University has funded nine research projects through its Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity since its inception almost two years ago, according to the institution.

The projects have included a collaboration with Cardiff University and work with Channel 4.

It has also published research findings that examine the portrayal of black people in UK documentaries, the use of the term BAME in broadcast media and how entertainment trade unions should provide better support for their members of colour.

The funds raised through the Crowdfunder prize draw will be used to provide further grants for research and activity which promote media diversity both in front of and behind the camera, the university said.

Sir Lenny added: “Having worked in the TV industry for over 25 years, including campaigning for more media diversity and providing oral evidence to both parliamentary select committees and House of Lords select committees, I believe passionately in the quality research we are carrying out and look forward to our future impact effecting real change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal