Towie stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet announce their engagement

The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou has announced she is engaged to her long-term boyfriend Tommy Mallet.

The reality TV couple shared the news on Instagram by posting pictures of the beachside proposal which showed Mallet, 29, down on one knee in front of Kousoulou, 30, who was surrounded by hundreds of red roses and candles arranged in an arch.

Their son Brody, who they welcomed in May last year, also featured in the special moment as Kousoulou can be seen cradling him in her arms in the snap.

Kousoulou captioned her post: “OF COURSE I SAID YES” with crying face and ring emojis.

Mallet poked fun at how long it had taken him to pop the question as he wrote: “Got the job done (now stop asking me when I’m gonna do it).”

Friends and famous faces offered their congratulations to the couple, with fellow Towie star Amy Childs writing: “Omg hun congratulations xxxx” while Demi Sims said: “Omggggg Congratulations Guys!!! Im so excited for yous.”

Singer and TV star Stacey Solomon said “Omg congratulations xxx love uuuu” and TV star Ferne McCann wrote: “Oh my goodness wow wow wow wow wow congrats.”

The Only Way Is Essex stars began dating in 2014.

They regularly share updates of their lives together on social media, including updating their Instagram feeds with details of their current sunny holiday where they got engaged.