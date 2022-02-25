FKA Twigs admits she used to ‘hate’ walking the red carpet at events

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

FKA Twigs has admitted she used to “hate” attending red carpet events but now makes them fun by viewing them as a “performance”.

The experimental pop singer spoke to NME after being announced as the latest recipient of its Godlike Genius prize – becoming the youngest solo artist to be honoured.

Discussing her relationship with fame, she said: “I used to hate doing red carpets whereas now I just look at it like a performance (where) I just think that I’m really fab. And then in my head it becomes fun.”

The musician, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, is sometimes written about in online gossip and tabloid websites but said they often struggled to categorise her.

FKA Twigs performs at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

She said: “I feel like maybe that kind of press don’t know what to do with me.

“I’m probably a bit confusing for them.

“They know that I’m there, somewhere, but unfortunately I never do anything that interesting and so far I’m quite, like, unproblematic.

“So for them, I think an angle is maybe quite hard to find.”

Before finding fame as a solo artist, FKA Twigs performed as a backing dancer for Peter Andre and a photo of her with his children, Junior and Princess, recently resurfaced online.

She joked: “I think it’s iconic – I wasn’t sure I was an icon before (seeing the photo) but I’m sure now.

“I’ve hugged Junior and Princess. Has Dua Lipa done that? Has The Weeknd? Has Post Malone?

“No, they haven’t, so no one’s got anything on me now.”

The Godlike Genius prize will be presented at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.