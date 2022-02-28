Tears For Fears could score first number one album in 33 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tears For Fears could score first number one album in 33 years

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 6:43 pm
Kurt Smith, left, and Roland Orzabal of Tears For Fears (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Kurt Smith, left, and Roland Orzabal of Tears For Fears (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Tears For Fears are on course to score their first chart-topping album in 33 years.

The synth-pop band was formed in Bath in 1981 by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, both 60, and achieved number one albums with The Hurting in 1983 and The Seeds Of Love in 1989.

The Tipping Point is their first album since their 2004 release Everybody Loves A Happy Ending.

 

Since then they have toured across the UK, and in 2017 produced Rule The World, a best-of compilation.

There are four new entries aiming to reach the top five in the charts this week, including west London rapper Central Cee, who is set to claim his second UK top 10 album with 23 and currently stands at number two, according to the Official Charts Company.

Avril Lavigne is currently at number three with her seventh studio album, Love Sux.

This would be her sixth top 10 solo album and her highest-charting record in the UK since she reached the top of the charts in 2007 with The Best Damn Thing.

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr is currently at number four with Fever Dream Pts 1-4, and if he stays there it will be his first ever top five spot and his third top 10 album.

Ed Sheeran remains in the top end of the charts at number five with his album, Equals.

Ye, better known as Kanye West, could see his debut album The College Dropout jump 20 places to number 26 following the release of new Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs.

Further acts slated to make a top 10 debut are Australian alt-rockers Gang Of Youths with their third album Angel In Realtime at number six, and blues artist Beth Hart’s covers album A Tribute To Led Zeppelin at number seven.

German electronic innovators Tangerine Dream could also earn their first UK Top 40 album since 1980 with their 84th studio album, Raum.

