Yoko Ono launches ‘Imagine Peace’ artwork around the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Yoko Ono launches ‘Imagine Peace’ artwork around the world

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 9:05 pm
Imagine Peace by Yoko Ono in Los Angeles, Pendry, West Hollywood (Circa)
Imagine Peace by Yoko Ono in Los Angeles, Pendry, West Hollywood (Circa)

Yoko Ono has broadcast a message of peace across global billboards.

The 89-year-old artist’s message – “Imagine Peace” – is on display in London, Berlin, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Milan, New York and Seoul.

The installation, which features local translations of the mantra, will be broadcast at 8.22pm every night in March.

Double Fantasy – John & Yoko exhibition
Yoko Ono launches Imagine Peace artwork (Jason Roberts/PA)

The billboards have been installed with Circa in collaboration with Serpentine.

A limited edition Yoko Ono print is also being sold, with all proceeds being donated to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UNCERF).

It comes 53 years after peace activists Ono and her late husband Beatle star John Lennon staged their first Bed-In, a week long protest from their honeymoon suite demonstrating their commitment to social justice.

Over the years Ono has worked hard to promote peace, inviting the world to unite since the early 2000s through billboards, advertisements, posters and tweets.

In 2007, in memory of Lennon, Ono conceptualised the “Imagine Peace Tower” in Reykjavik, Iceland, acting as a beacon for world peace.

She said: “Imagining is something that we can all do, even when we have different opinions about how to get there.”

The “Imagine Peace” artwork, which was seen in London’s Piccadilly Circus on Thursday, marks 20 years since Ono installed the poster “Imagine all the people living life in peace” taken from the song written by her husband.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal