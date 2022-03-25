Ed Sheeran duets in Spanish with J Balvin on new collaborative tracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ed Sheeran duets in Spanish with J Balvin on new collaborative tracks

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 2:17 am
Ed Sheeran duets in Spanish with J Balvin on new collaborative tracks (PA)
Ed Sheeran duets in Spanish with Colombian singer J Balvin on two new collaborative songs.

The pop megastar said it had been a “proper challenge” to learn the language for the project but he had “so much fun doing it”.

The idea for the collaboration came after a chance encounter when Sheeran overheard Balvin in a New York gym and recognised his voice.

The pair chatted and became friends before deciding to work together, saying they wanted to bring each other into their respective worlds.

The tracks, titled Sigue and Forever My Love, were made available on streaming platforms on Thursday evening.

Sheeran said he hoped fans enjoyed listening to the tracks as much as he enjoyed making them, while Balvin praised the “good vibes”.

Sigue features classic driving Reggaeton beats and rap segments, while Forever My Love – a love balled – is played acoustically, with melodic harmonies.

“I met J in a gym in New York last year – it was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
The pop megastar said it had been a ‘proper challenge’ to learn the language for the project but had had ‘so much fun doing it’ (Ian West/PA)

“We chatted so long, we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted nonstop.

“He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine.

“It was a proper challenge learning Spanish for this and I had so much fun doing it.”

Writing on Instagram after the songs’ release Sheeran wrote: “Forever My Love and ‘Sigue’ are officially out. Hope you all enjoy these as much as we enjoyed making them x.”

Posting a clip captioned in Spanish on his own page, Balvin wrote: “Good vibes, grateful forever.”

