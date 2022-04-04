Volodymyr Zelensky pleads for musicians’ support ‘but not silence’ at Grammys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Volodymyr Zelensky pleads for musicians’ support ‘but not silence’ at Grammys

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 3:44 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 9:36 am
Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘Support us in any way you can, but not silence’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Volodymyr Zelensky: 'Support us in any way you can, but not silence' (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Volodymyr Zelensky urged musicians to support Ukraine in “any way you can, but not silence” in a special message played at the 64th Grammys.

The Ukrainian president said music would “break through” the silence caused by the destruction of Russian forces across his country.

It comes as the Kremlin’s assault on Ukraine rages on and the death toll of civilians continues to climb, with the United Nations estimating the casualties to be in the thousands.

Mr Zelensky appeared via video link ahead of a special performance by John Legend, featuring words by Lyuba Yakimchuk, a poet from Donbas in Ukraine.

“The war. What’s more opposite to music. The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died. And we will never see them drawing.

“Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning. In bomb shelters. But alive.

“Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence.

He continued: “Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos.

“They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them but the music will break through anyway.

“We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound.

“On our land we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
President Zelensky appeared via videolink ahead of a special performance by John Legend, featuring words by Lyuba Yakimchuk, a poet from Donbas in Ukraine (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. To tell our story. Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can. But not silence.

“And then peace will come. To all our cities the war is destroying…They are legends already. But I have a dream of them living. And free.

“Free like you on the Grammys stage.”

The Recording Academy later tweeted: “Our hearts and our stage hold a special place for the people of Ukraine.”

Mr Zelensky was rumoured to be making an appearance at the Oscars last weekend, with Amy Schumer revealing she had pitched the idea to organisers, but he did not.

