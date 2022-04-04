Taylor Hawkins headlines in memoriam section at the Grammys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clips of Taylor Hawkins headlined the in memoriam section of the 64th Annual Grammys as Foo Fighters paid tribute to “the best drummer in the world”.

It comes just over a week after the death of Hawkins was announced on social media while the band was on tour in South America.

Foo Fighters earlier won all three awards they were nominated for at this year’s Grammys: Best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album for their latest offering Medicine at Midnight.

Footage of performances and backstage moments with the late drummer were set to the band’s song My Hero, though Hawkins did not perform on the original recording of the song.

Frontman Dave Grohl was heard to say “he’s the best drummer in the world, we love him so much”.

An audio clip of Hawkins said: “I realised to be a good drummer you need to be an actor.”

Following the news, Foo Fighters cancelled all upcoming tour dates as well as their performance at the Grammys on Sunday and their awards were collected by presenter Jimmy Jam.

Oscar-winning singer and fellow Grammy nominee Billie Eilish performed at the ceremony wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Hawkins on the front.

Hawkins had played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morrissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Hawkins’s death prompted scores of tributes from other famous artists, including Sir Paul McCartney who described him as a “true Rock and Roll hero”.

Foo Fighters won best rock performance for Making A Fire and best rock song for Waiting On A War, which features on their latest album.