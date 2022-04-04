Taylor Hawkins headlines in memoriam section at the Grammys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Hawkins headlines in memoriam section at the Grammys

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 3:52 am
Clips of Taylor Hawkins headlined the in memoriam section of the 64th Annual Grammys as Foo Fighters paid tribute to ‘the best drummer in the world’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Clips of Taylor Hawkins headlined the in memoriam section of the 64th Annual Grammys as Foo Fighters paid tribute to ‘the best drummer in the world’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Clips of Taylor Hawkins headlined the in memoriam section of the 64th Annual Grammys as Foo Fighters paid tribute to “the best drummer in the world”.

It comes just over a week after the death of Hawkins was announced on social media while the band was on tour in South America.

Foo Fighters earlier won all three awards they were nominated for at this year’s Grammys: Best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album for their latest offering Medicine at Midnight.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Clips of Taylor Hawkins headlined the in memorium section of the 64th Annual Grammys as Foo Fighters paid tribute to “the best drummer in the world (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Footage of performances and backstage moments with the late drummer were set to the band’s song My Hero, though Hawkins did not perform on the original recording of the song.

Frontman Dave Grohl was heard to say “he’s the best drummer in the world, we love him so much”.

An audio clip of Hawkins said: “I realised to be a good drummer you need to be an actor.”

Following the news, Foo Fighters cancelled all upcoming tour dates as well as their performance at the Grammys on Sunday and their awards were collected by presenter Jimmy Jam.

Grammy awards
The awards come just over a week after the death of Hawkins was announced on social media while the band was on tour in south America (Yui Mok/PA)

Oscar-winning singer and fellow Grammy nominee Billie Eilish performed at the ceremony wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Hawkins on the front.

Hawkins had played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morrissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Oscar-winning singer and fellow Grammy nominee Billie Eilish performed at the ceremony wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Hawkins on the front (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Hawkins’s death prompted scores of tributes from other famous artists, including Sir Paul McCartney who described him as a “true Rock and Roll hero”.

Foo Fighters won best rock performance for Making A Fire and best rock song for Waiting On A War, which features on their latest album.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal