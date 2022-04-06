Rihanna has ‘new levels of love and respect’ for her mother due to pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Rihanna has ‘new levels of love and respect’ for her mother due to pregnancy

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 6:10 am
Rihanna has ‘new levels of love and respect’ for her mother due to her pregnancy (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Rihanna has ‘new levels of love and respect’ for her mother due to her pregnancy (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rihanna says she has “new levels of love and her respect” for her mother due to her own pregnancy experience as she wished her a happy birthday.

The 36 year-old singer, who is preparing to welcome her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, described her mother as “the true MVP (most valuable player)” and promised the pair would celebrate.

Sharing a picture of the two on Instagram, she wrote: “Today is my Queen’s birthday!!!

“Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!

“She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!!

“Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal