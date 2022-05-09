Hit West End and Broadway musical Six nominated for eight Tony Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Hit West End and Broadway musical Six nominated for eight Tony Awards

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 9:57 pm
Musical Six has been nominated for eight Tony Awards (Joan Marcus/PA)
Musical Six has been nominated for eight Tony Awards (Joan Marcus/PA)

The creators of historical comedy musical Six say they are “so humbled and grateful” after the Broadway production was nominated for eight Tony Awards.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, who wrote the worldwide hit show while at Cambridge University together, thanked the organisation as well as giving “a major shout-out to the American accent”.

Six is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII presented as a pop concert.

The musical is nominated for eight Tony awards including Best New Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Direction of a Musical (Joan Marcus/PA)

The wives take turns telling their individual stories to see who suffered the most due to the tyrannical British king and thus should become the group’s lead singer.

The musical is nominated for Best New Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Costume Design of a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations at the 75th Tony Awards.

In a statement following the announcement, Marlow and Moss said: “Gosh this is so wild.

“We created Six as a fun summer project for us and our friends in 2017, thinking that, come the autumn, we’d be moving on with our lives and like becoming lawyers or accountants or something, so for that show to be nominated for a literal Tony Award is just beyond.

“It’s a truly amazing, baffling honour to be even considered in the same category as these other wonderful pieces. We are so humbled, grateful, and handsome.”

Six is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII presented as a pop concert (Joan Marcus/PA)

They added: “We’d just love to give a major shout-out to the American accent.

“In our own accents… the word ‘category’ is absolutely not stressed like it is, repeatedly, in our show’s final number but having the opportunity to bring the show to Broadway really has allowed that lyric to blossom from noticeably shoddy writing to a seemingly innocuous rhyme.

“So, thanks America.”

Six originally debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 2017 before being picked up and performed in London’s West End.

Its official Broadway opening night came on October 3 2021 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, when Moss became the youngest female director of a Broadway musical in four decades.

The Tony nominations come ahead of three performances at Hampton Court Palace on June 19 and 20 2022, reuniting the original West End cast of queens.

The productions, staged in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces, will see the musical staged outdoors for the first time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal