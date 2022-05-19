UK’s second place confirmed after Eurovision bosses rule on ‘irregular votes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK's second place confirmed after Eurovision bosses rule on 'irregular votes'

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 6:20 pm
Sam Ryder (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sam Ryder (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The organiser of the Eurovision Song Contest has stuck by its decision to replace six countries’ jury results with aggregate scores during Saturday’s grand finale, ending uncertainty over the final result.

The announcement by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) essentially confirms Sam Ryder of the UK as the runner-up for 2022.

During the second semi-final last week, six countries were found to have reported “irregular voting patterns”, awarding high scores to each other.

As a result, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and San Marino had their country’s jury votes in the Saturday final substituted for aggregates.

Those scores were calculated “based on the results of other countries with similar voting records”.

Under the aggregate scores, Azerbaijan and Georgia both awarded the UK 12 points, with eight points coming from San Marino, Romania and Poland, and five points from Montenegro.

The jury round makes up 50% of the final score, with the public vote making up the other half.

The EBU has now confirmed those points will stand.

In a statement, the body said it had “since discussed the jury patterns with the relevant broadcasters and given them the opportunity to further investigate the jury voting in their countries”.

Kalush Orchestra
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra (Maxim Fesenko/Eurovision/PA)

It added: “The EBU reconfirms its decision to replace the jury votes for these six countries with a substitute aggregate result in both the second semi-final and the grand final.

“The EBU also confirms the final rankings of the 40 participants in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.”

The UK topped the jury vote but Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra went on to win overall after a symbolic show of public support which saw them soar to first place with 631 points.

They had been the frontrunners since Russia’s invasion in February – which prompted organisers to ban the Russian entrant from competing.

Ukraine joined the international contest in 2003 and its three wins make it one of the most successful of the newer competitor countries – having also triumphed in 2004 and 2016.

