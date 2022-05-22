Harry Styles wears spotted pyjamas to read his CBeebies Bedtime Story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Styles wears spotted pyjamas to read his CBeebies Bedtime Story

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 12:02 am
Harry Styles will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story (BBC/PA)
Harry Styles will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story (BBC/PA)

Harry Styles wears blue and brown spotted pyjamas and a necklace of chunky beads in pictures from his upcoming CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance.

The former One Direction star, 28, will read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street, which is illustrated by Lili la Baleine, on Monday evening.

The story is described as a “heart-warming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them”.

(BBC/PA)

In pictures released ahead of the broadcast, Styles, known for his love of gender-fluid clothing, sits cross-legged in a yellow armchair and smiles at the camera.

The singer’s nails are painted a matching yellow and he wears a collection of chunky rings on his fingers.

Friday saw the singer release his third solo album, Harry’s House, to generally positive reviews.

(BBC/PA)

His bedtime story will air on Monday May 23 and he will introduce the story saying: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

Styles will follow in the footsteps of Hollywood star Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America; Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl; and British actor Tom Hiddleston, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The programme is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer.

