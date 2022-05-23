N-Dubz on their comeback: We were made for TikTok

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

N-Dubz on their comeback: We were made for TikTok

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 12:02 am
N-Dubz talk to Reece Parkinson on BBC Radio 1Xtra in New Broadcasting House (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)
N-Dubz talk to Reece Parkinson on BBC Radio 1Xtra in New Broadcasting House (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)

N-Dubz have said they are “made for TikTok” and promised their presence on the social media platform will be “mad” now they have reformed.

The hip hop group announced the end of their decade-long hiatus on social media earlier this month.

Rappers Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson, appeared on BBC Radio 1Xtra to discuss their plans.

N-Dubz talk to Reece Parkinson on BBC Radio 1Xtra in New Broadcasting House (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)

Their surprise announcement was followed by the release of new single Charmer and a tour is planned for November 2022.

Dappy told host Reece Parkinson: “Don’t worry, you’ll see what we’ve got planned. Now there’s social media, you can just drop a freestyle.

“Just watch what we’ve got for you. There’s TikTok and that. It’s so exciting.”

Fazer added: “N-Dubz was made for TikTok. The back and forth thing. Imagine the recreation videos that are gonna happen. It’s going to be mad.”

Asked about the most important advice they could give younger artists, Dappy said: “Money management is very important.”

Tulisa added: “Live within your means. Make sure you invest your money. Look around you if you’ve got friends or people that you love and ask who can help you, what you can do with it.

“Make sure your money is making money before you start spending it. That is my biggest word of advice to all of the youth of today.”

Fazer also discussed being treated “like an alien” when returning to his childhood home of Camden Town, north London, after finding fame.

He said: “When you get to a certain level, people treat you like an alien, like you’re not human. Coming from where I grew up I had certain teething issues.

“Because I didn’t know if people were looking at me because they knew me or because they had a problem. And it got me into sticky situations.

“So I’d say to people don’t put yourself in situations you don’t need to be in. You do this to get out of the hood, not stay in the hood.”

The band’s first two albums, Uncle B and Against All Odds, were certified platinum in the UK.

In 2009, they hit number one on the UK singles chart with Number One, a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.

They have won four Mobo awards, including best newcomer in 2007, best album and best act in 2009 and best song in 2010 and were nominated for the Brit award for best British single in 2010.

The group originally announced plans for a two-year hiatus to focus on their solo careers in 2011 but have not released any new material since.

The full interview airs on BBC Radio 1Xtra on Tuesday between 4pm and 6pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal