Peter Gabriel and London Grammar among Silver Clef Award winners

Peter Gabriel, London Grammar and Jools Holland are among the winners of this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Former Genesis musician Gabriel will be honoured with one of the most coveted prizes, the O2 Silver Clef Award, at the ceremony in July, held in association with music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

The gong is awarded for outstanding contribution to music and has been won by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Oasis.

Indie-pop trio London Grammar will also pick up the gong for best group at the ceremony in July (Ian West/PA)

Gabriel said he was “delighted” to win the top award, adding: “I’ve always believed the role of music goes way beyond entertainment, and I’m convinced that sound and light have a critical role to play in therapies and healing in the future.

“It’s wonderful to see Nordoff Robbins using music to reach young people, who otherwise would feel much more isolated and vulnerable, and giving them a means of expressing their emotions.”

Holland will receive the outstanding achievement award in recognition of his career as pianist, bandleader, singer, composer and television presenter, hosting the BBC’s long-running music show Later… with Jools Holland, since 1992.

He said: “I’ve worked with all kinds of musicians in my career and Nordoff Robbins’ trained music therapists really understand that music evokes different responses in people who may not otherwise be able to connect with the world. For many, this can simply be life changing.

“I’m happy to add my support to a cause close to my heart.”

Jools Holland will receive the outstanding achievement award in recognition of his career in the music industry (David Jones/PA)

Indie-pop trio London Grammar will also pick up the gong for best group and pop-punk singer YUNGBLUD will be awarded best live act.

Singer Becky Hill will receive the award for best female and Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker will take home the best male accolade.

Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli, whose solo work includes the title song for 1978’s Grease, has been revealed as the recipient of this year’s icon award.

Rapper Kano, singer and producer Tems, rising star Griff and classical soul pianist Alexis Ffrench are among the other artists to have won awards.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of artists who touch the lives of people through their music, and the event helps to raise vital funds ensuring Nordoff Robbins is able to continue to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK.

The ceremony will take place on July 1 at Grosvenor House Hotel in London, and will be hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman.