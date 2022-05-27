Peter Andre criticises how Vardy chipolata jibe is brought up ‘again and again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Andre criticises how Vardy chipolata jibe is brought up ‘again and again’

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 2:19 pm
Peter Andre (Ian West/PA)
Peter Andre (Ian West/PA)

Peter Andre has objected to the way in which Rebekah Vardy’s chipolata jibe is brought up “again and again” in public.

The singer, 49, was forced to revisit claims made by Mrs Vardy about him in a 2004 interview after they were referenced during her High Court “Wagatha Christie” libel battle against Coleen Rooney.

During the high-profile court case, Mrs Vardy was asked about the story detailing a purported sexual encounter with Andre, which carried the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes.”

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women on Friday, Andre addressed how he felt about the story resurfacing.

He said: “On reflection on that, I think it is not the fact that something was said, because I think we all say stupid things.

“It is more about the fact that something is brought up again and again and again and again. At some point you kind of go…

“And that is the only thing, it becomes more than just that. We all say stupid things. Everyone does. I am sure I have said many stupid things in my life.”

However, the Mysterious Girl singer joked: “Are you asking me to address the elephant in the room? Did I say elephant?”

Mrs Vardy previously said that she was “forced into a situation by my ex-husband” to do the interview.

Andre told the panel on the ITV show that he and his son Junior, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, are making a short film about online grooming which he described as “scary”.

Butterfly Ball 2019 – London
Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about how he and his wife Emily MacDonagh protect their children online, he added: “Again I might say something that some won’t agree with, but I have had people say to me, ‘Well, don’t put them on social media, don’t let them go on it’ and I said, ‘Okay, that is good but the chances of that happening are next to zero’.

“You can do it at home, yes – so Emily doesn’t let (their youngest children) Milly and Theo go on it – but what happens when they go for sleepovers? Are you going to stop them going for sleepovers. They are going to do it there.

“When they go to school and they are hanging out with their friends at lunchtime, they are going to go on their phones. I have seen it happen time and time again.

“So we thought it would be better to actually just put protection online so they may be able to access it, but it is how we protect them once they have accessed it.”

Andre has four children – Junior and Princess with Price and Amelia and Theo with MacDonagh.

