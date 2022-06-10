Harry Styles enjoys double chart success with new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Harry Styles enjoys double chart success with new album

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 6:02 pm
Harry Styles has enjoyed double chart success with his new album (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)
Harry Styles has enjoyed double chart success with his new album (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)

Harry Styles has continued his run of success after topping the UK album and singles charts with Harry’s House.

The Grammy award-winning singer’s third studio album has rocketed to the top of the charts for a non-consecutive week while track As It Was continues its reign at number one for a 10th week.

Styles, 28, has become the first artist this year to enjoy a second week at the top of the UK album’s chart, ahead of the European leg of his Love On Tour shows.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend -Coventry
Harry Styles performing on the main stage during the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend (Ian West/PA)

The singer made a dazzling return to the UK stage after more than two years with a “One Night Only” gig in London on May 24 to showcase his new album.

He treated the sold-out crowd of adoring fans to all 13 tracks from the album as well as an encore of previous hit tracks including Adore You, Watermelon Sugar, Sign Of The Times and Kiwi.

Meanwhile in the charts, Kate Bush’s track Running Up That Hill has achieved a personal best, landing in the second spot after featuring in the latest series of Netflix show Stranger Things – 37 years after its original release.

Sam Ryder’s Eurovision single Space Man has also returned to the top five after a performance at the Platinum Party at the Palace during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Ryder finished second in the Eurovision song contest for the UK, behind Ukraine’s folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, who won with their song Stefania.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal