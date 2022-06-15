Mick Jagger offers health update and rescheduled dates for Rolling Stones shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Mick Jagger offers health update and rescheduled dates for Rolling Stones shows

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 4:14 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 4:30 pm
The Rolling Stones performing on stage during the first UK date of their SIXTY tour at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Rolling Stones performing on stage during the first UK date of their SIXTY tour at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Mick Jagger has thanked fans for their messages and said he is feeling “much better” after revealing on Monday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 78, also told fans that the band’s Amsterdam performance has been rescheduled for July 7 after it was cancelled due to him contracting the virus.

He added that a new date for Bern in Switzerland, which had been due to take place this Friday, will be announced soon.

 

In a post on Instagram, Sir Mick wrote: “Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days.

“I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week!

“The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon! Mick.”

The rock band also offered their “deepest apologies” to fans who were due to see them in Amsterdam on Monday but said they “can’t wait” for the new date.

They added that tickets for the original show will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

The band, which also features guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, with Steve Jordan on drums, are performing in 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe.

They are still due to perform in Milan, Italy, on June 21, before an appearance in London on June 25.

Jordan is touring with the band after the death last August of long-standing drummer Charlie Watts at the age of 80.

The band made their return to the UK stage at Anfield football stadium on Thursday last week, and are due to play two shows at BTS Hyde Park in London this summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]