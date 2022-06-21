Glastonbury weather records: from scorchers to wash-outs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glastonbury weather records: from scorchers to wash-outs

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 9:54 am
Spectators braving the rain during the 2004 Glastonbury festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Spectators braving the rain during the 2004 Glastonbury festival (Yui Mok/PA)

People heading to this year’s Glastonbury Festival are likely to be spared both sizzling temperatures and washed-out fields, with forecasts suggesting no weather records will be broken.

Temperatures will peak at 25C on Thursday before getting steadily cooler each day, ending at 16C on Sunday, the Met Office said.

Conditions are likely to be unsettled during the festival, with a chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A spell of persistent rain from Friday evening into Saturday is possible, while a blustery breeze will make it feel much cooler by the end of the weekend.

(PA Graphics)

Most Glastonbury festivals have seen a mixture of sunshine and showers, archive figures show.

There have been only nine rain-free festivals since the event was first held in 1970.

These include 1970 itself, the 30th anniversary in 2000, and 2019 – the most recent festival to date.

Festival-goers in the hot weather at 2019 Glastonbury festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Festival-goers in the hot weather at 2019 Glastonbury festival (Yui Mok/PA)

The 2007 festival holds the record for the single wettest day, when 60.1mm of rain fell at the nearby weather station at Rodney Stoke.

The lowest minimum temperature has been a chilly 4.2C, recorded at Yeovilton weather station in 1987.

In contrast, the highest maximum temperature was recorded five years ago in 2017, when the Rodney Stoke weather station reached 31.2C.

The strongest gusts of wind were recorded in 1985 and 1987, when 41mph was reached at Yeovilton.

Even if there is little rain during the festival itself, heavy downpours in the days beforehand can turn the site into a mud-bath.

Music fans enjoy the mud pools at the 1997 Glastonbury festival (Martin Bennett/PA)
Music fans enjoy the mud pools at the 1997 Glastonbury festival (Martin Bennett/PA)

This is what happened in 1997 and 2016, leading to wretched conditions for most people – although some refused to let it spoil their enjoyment and chose instead to have a glorious wallow in dirt.

With little rain forecast ahead of this year’s festival, a mud-bath on a similar scale looks unlikely.

But showers over the weekend might leave festival-goers feeling rather damp.

All figures have been compiled by the PA news agency from data published by the Met Office.

