The Damned cancel headline slot at Glastonbury’s Avalon Stage due to Covid

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 5:44 pm
The original members of The Damned (left to right) Captain Sensible, Brian James, Dave Vanian and Rat Scabies (Yui Mok/PA)
Punk veterans The Damned have been forced to pull out of performing at Glastonbury at the last minute due to positive Covid tests within the group.

The band shared said on Twitter on Tuesday that due to more members of the “Damned camp” coming down with the virus, they would have to withdraw from all of their remaining June appearances.

The festival has confirmed rock band Reef will replace the group to close their Field of Avalon stage on Friday night.

The Damned apologised to their fans as they also cancelled their shows in Bath on June 23 and in Bayreuth, Germany on June 26.

They wrote on Twitter: “Further to our previous updates, there have been more positive Covid tests in the Damned camp and consequently we’re having to withdraw from all remaining June appearances including Bath, Glastonbury and the Die Artze show in Germany.

“Apologies to all the fans who were looking forward to seeing The Damned, we were looking forward to seeing you all too ! Until the next time.”

Glastonbury is taking place from June 22-26 after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will feature a star-studded line-up which includes Pyramid Stage headliners Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

