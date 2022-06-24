Taylor Swift wrote new track Carolina ‘alone in the middle of the night’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taylor Swift wrote new track Carolina ‘alone in the middle of the night’

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 9:15 am
Taylor Swift has released a new track titled Carolina (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Taylor Swift has released a new single titled Carolina, which she “wrote alone in the middle of the night”, for upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing.

The track, released at midnight on Friday, reportedly plays over the end credits of the film adaptation of the book by Delia Owens.

Swift, 32, shared a video of clips from the film to Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in.

“Figuratively and literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up.

“Her persisting gentleness… and the world’s betrayal of it.

“I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @aarondessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place.

“I made a wish that one day you would hear it. ‘Carolina’ is out now.”

The 11-time Grammy award-winner previously said she “got absolutely lost” in the book when she read it and had wanted to be part of the musical side of the production.

The film, produced by Reese Witherspoon, follows the story of Kya, a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina and becomes enveloped in a local murder mystery.

Kya is played by English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, who gained recognition for her role in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

The release of Carolina comes amid Swift’s work to re-record her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by talent manager Scooter Braun.

By creating new versions of the songs, the star can regain ownership of the music.

She most recently released a re-record of This Love from her 2014 album 1989.

The song’s release hints towards 1989 being the next album Swift plans to re-release in full.

Where the Crawdads Sing is set to be released in the UK on July 22.

