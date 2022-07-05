Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne hail ‘special year’ as they celebrate 40th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne hail ‘special year’ as they celebrate 40th anniversary

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 1:14 am
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne hail ‘special year’ as they celebrate 40th anniversary (Ian West/PA)
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne hailed 2022 as a “special year” as they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

The Hollywood power couple first met when the X-Factor judge was 18 and were married on July 4 1982 in Hawaii.

Sharing a picture of the pair wearing matching black outfits on Instagram, Sharon, 69, wrote: “2022 is a special year for me.

“It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy.

“We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates.

“Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy.”

The Black Sabbath singer, 73, shared his own picture of the wedding day and wrote: “40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love.”

It comes after the musician recently underwent “life-changing” surgery, to help with an injury sustained during a quad bike accident in 2003, which left him with lasting damage.

Sharon said that her husband was “doing well and on the road to recovery” and thanked fans for their “love and support” in the lead-up to the procedure.

Ozzy, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease, also faced concerns after contracting Covid-19 in April but he has since made a full recovery.

The couple have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

