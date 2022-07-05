Travis Barker thanks mother-in-law Kris Jenner for flowers after hospitalisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Travis Barker thanks mother-in-law Kris Jenner for flowers after hospitalisation

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 1:56 am
Travis Barker thanks mother-in-law Kris Jenner for flowers after hospitalisation (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Travis Barker thanks mother-in-law Kris Jenner for flowers after hospitalisation (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Travis Barker has thanked his mother-in-law Kris Jenner for her well wishes and flowers as he continues to recover from his recent hospitalisation.

The 46-year-old Blink 182 drummer confirmed he had been treated for “severe life-threatening pancreatitis”, and was pictured last week being carried into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on a stretcher.

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas, a small organ located behind the stomach that helps with digestion.

The musician, who married reality star Kourtney Kardashian in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in April, shared pictures of a bouquet from Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble to his Instagram story on Monday, expressing his thanks.

Travis Barker taken to hospital
The musician married reality star Kourtney Kardashian in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in April (Doug Peters/PA)

The orange flowers carried a note that read: “Dearest Travis, get well soon. We love you, Kris and Corey.”

Explaining his visit to the hospital, Barker said he had gone for an endoscopy “feeling great” but after dinner developed “excruciating pain” and had been receiving treatment ever since.

He said: “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.

“This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Barker added he was “so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better”.

Kardashian also shared a statement online, describing the incident as “scary and emotional”.

The Fashion Awards 2021 – London
Barker’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner sent him flowers and well wishes following his hospitalisation (Ian West/PA)

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.

“I am so touched and appreciative.”

Kardashian, who recently changed her surname on her official Instagram page to Barker-Kardashian, thanked the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai for taking care of her husband and her during their stay.

She added: “It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me.”

News that Barker had been admitted to hospital earlier this week prompted messages of support from the worlds of music and celebrity.

His daughter Alabama, 16, thanked friends and fans for their “prayers and love”.

Barker has two children with his ex-wife and model Shanna Moakler, a former Miss USA – 18-year-old Landon and Alabama.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal