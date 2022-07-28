Judge denies motion that Britney Spears face more questions over conservatorship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judge denies motion that Britney Spears face more questions over conservatorship

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 1:24 am
A US judge has denied a motion by Britney Spears’ father that the pop star return to court to face further questioning over her conservatorship, as her lawyers called the request “morally abominable” (PA Archive)

A US judge has denied a motion by Britney Spears’ father that the pop star return to court to face further questioning over her conservatorship, as her lawyers called the request “morally abominable”.

Judge Brenda Penny said the singer’s deposition was “unlikely” to produce any information not discoverable by Jamie Spears’ legal team through “alternative means”.

It comes as the legal battle continues over Mr Spears’ alleged misconduct during the controversial legal and financial arrangement, which was terminated last November after almost 14 years.

Ms Penny recently ordered that Mr Spears himself be deposed, and face questions about alleged surveillance of the singer at her home.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the judge said that the motion to have Ms Spears face questions had been denied in order to protect her from “unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment or oppression”.

Mr Spears attended the hearing via telephone, as legal representatives on both sides exchanged strong words in the courtroom.

“Whether (Mr Spears) believes it or not, whether he accepts it or not, his daughter feels traumatised by what she went through at his hands,” said Mathew Rosengart, who represents the singer.

“He is free to believe his own flesh and blood is lying, she isn’t, but he is free to believe that.

“But what would a decent human being… what would a decent father do?

“He has told the world that he loves his daughter. If that is true, and I am willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, he should accept the decision of the court.

“It’s what a decent man would do. It’s what a decent father would do.”

But Mr Spears’ own lawyer Alex Weingarten accused Mr Rosengart of directing his words “not to the court, but to the media”.

“Mr Spears did right by his daughter,” he said.

Britney Spears UK tour launch
The conservatorship over Spears was terminated last November (Yui Mok/PA)

“It is because of (the conservatorship) that she is where she is today. Mr Spears is proud and will remain proud of what he did for, not to, his daughter.”

He added that Mr Spears would ultimately be “vindicated” by the court and that he had “done nothing wrong”.

Mr Rosengart responded that it would be “impossible” for Mr Spears to be vindicated or repair the damage to his reputation.

“If he wants to go on television or write a book to vindicate himself, I wish him luck,” he said.

“(But) to use the court’s time to vindicate himself… is wrong.”

A further hearing was set by Ms Penny for August 24, in which she will rule whether or not Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group will also be subject to deposition.

