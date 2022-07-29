Four takeaways from Beyonce’s dancefloor-focused new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four takeaways from Beyonce’s dancefloor-focused new album

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 12:40 pm
Beyonce’s connection with her fans remains strong (Mason Poole/Beyonce/PA)
Beyonce has released Renaissance, her first full-length solo album since 2016.

The sprawling 16-track record features contributions from her husband Jay-Z, Drake, producer Skrillex and The-Dream and, as always, features a number of moments certain to spark cultural conversations.

Here are four takeaways from Renaissance:

– Renaissance is only Act 1 of an upcoming trilogy.

The album was announced last month with the prefix Act I, suggesting it was part of a larger project, and Beyonce confirmed this in the liner notes on Friday.

It will be followed by two further acts written and recorded amid a particularly creative period during the height of the Covid pandemic.

Fans have speculated about whether the two unreleased records will follow in the footsteps of Act 1 and be dance music-focused.

Other have suggested that, if Act 1 looks back to the black roots of dance music, then Act 2 could explore the present, and Act 3 the future.

Renaissance has been released alongside a series of visuals (Mason Poole/Beyonce/PA)

– Renaissance pays tribute to the LGBT roots of dance music

Beyonce uses the album to pay tribute to the community from which house and techno emerged in the 1980s, and features trangender DJ Honey Dijon and lesbian R&B star Syd.

The liner notes contain an emotive passage about her uncle Jonny, who is reported to have died from complications from HIV.

She wrote: “A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.

“Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognised for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

– Dance music is enjoying a resurgence

Both Beyonce and Drake have drawn on house music for recent projects.

Renaissance was preceded by the house-influenced single Break My Soul, while the album also features disco, Afrobeats and R&B.

Drake also adopted house and Baltimore club music for his recent album Honestly, Nevermind.

All this could prompt other pop artists to follow suit and incorporate dance music into their work this summer.

– Beyonce’s connection with her fans remains as strong as ever

After her fourth studio album, titled 4, was leaked on the internet in full in 2011, Beyonce took to releasing her albums with little or no warning.

She chose to eschew this technique with Renaissance and announce the album with more than a month’s notice.

But the release of Renaissance was jeopardised after it leaked online two days before its official release.

Following reports that Beyonce’s team had worked to scrub the leak from the internet, she released a statement thanking her fans, known as the Beyhive, for calling out “anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early”.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection,” she said.

