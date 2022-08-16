ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 3:13 am
ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles (Yui Mok/PA)
ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles (Yui Mok/PA)

ASAP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has announced.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a victim in an incident that occurred in November of last year.

The DA’s office said he also allegedly fired the weapon in the direction of the victim in a subsequent confrontation.

Mayers, 33, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London
The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a victim in an incident that occurred in November of last year (IAN West/PA)

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offence that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said District Attorney George Gascon.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Mayers is due to be arraigned on Wednesday August 17 in Los Angeles.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Robbery/Homicide Division.

