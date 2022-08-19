Janet Jackson song had power to crash laptops, Microsoft reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Janet Jackson song had power to crash laptops, Microsoft reveals

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 3:13 pm
Microsoft has revealed playing the music video for Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation crashed some of its older laptops (PA)
Microsoft has revealed playing the music video for Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation crashed some of its older laptops (PA)

Microsoft has revealed playing the music video for Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation crashed some of its older laptops.

In a blog post, the company’s senior software engineer, Raymond Chen, said a colleague had recently shared a story with him from his days working in Windows XP product support.

He said the video for Jackson’s 1989 hit song contained one of the “natural resonant frequencies” of the hard drives that both Microsoft and some competitors were using at the time.

It meant that when the video was played, the 5,400 RPM hard drives in question stopped working.

Mr Chen added: “And then they discovered something extremely weird: playing the music video on one laptop caused a laptop sitting nearby to crash, even though that other laptop wasn’t playing the video!”

The manufacturer resolved the issue by creating a special audio filter that detected and removed the offending frequencies before they came out of the speaker and crashed the hard drive.

Microsoft XP became available to the public in October 2001. Main support for the operating system ended in 2009 and extended support ended in 2014.

Mr Chen said he hoped manufacturers put a digital version of a “do not remove” sticker on the audio filter in the intervening years as the issue may have been forgotten.

Rhythm Nation was the second single from Jackson’s 1989 album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, and contained socially conscious lyrics about racial harmony.

Its music video was shot in black and white to reflect the theme and the track itself reached number two on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

arab strap aberdeen
REVIEW: Arab Strap in their prime at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree
0
R Kelly (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Woman tells court of frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18
Andy Eagle, new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, shares his vision for the future of the organisation.
Video: 'I want to bring Hamilton to His Majesty's' - Aberdeen Performing Arts' new…
0
Sir Paul McCartney’s children’s book Grandude’s Green Submarine has inspired a special episode of Cosmic Kids Yoga (Cosmic Kids/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney’s picture book inspires online yoga session for children
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye West (Alamy/PA)
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye…
Britney Spears’ ex-husband released from jail following court appearance (Napa County Sheriff’s Department/PA)
Britney Spears’ ex-husband released from jail following court appearance
R Kelly (Frank Micelotta/AP)
Opening arguments made as R Kelly faces trial on sex charges
ASAP Rocky pleads not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in LA court (Alamy/PA)
ASAP Rocky pleads not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in…
Travis Barker of Blink-182 has joined the line-up (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
R Kelly performs in 2013 (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
R Kelly trial is about singer’s ‘hidden side’ court told

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0