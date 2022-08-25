Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 2:23 am
Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Yui Mok/PA)
Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Yui Mok/PA)

Avril Lavigne will be honoured with the 2,731st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it has been announced.

The Canadian popstar, known for noughties hits including Complicated and Sk8er Boi, will be honoured in the category of Recording.

Lavigne, who has established herself as an uncompromising force in music and culture, has sold 40 million albums worldwide and picked up multiple awards throughout her career.

Brit Awards 2011 – Arrivals – London
The Canadian popstar, known for noughties hits including Complicated and Sk8er Boi, will be honoured in the category of Recording (PA)

Her discography comprises albums including the septuple platinum Let Go, triple-platinum Under My Skin, double-platinum The Best Damn Thing, gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby and gold-selling Avril Lavigne, and Head Above Water.

Lavigne’s most recent release was her 2022 record Luv Sux, which featured US rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who is due to speak at her ceremony next week.

The singer also holds a Guinness World Record as the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.

Her hit track Girlfriend was also the first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube and her social media following exceeds 93.8 million fans worldwide.

“This isn’t Complicated, Avril Lavigne is very deserving of this Walk of Fame star and we are thrilled to be honouring her with this great honour,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

American Music Awards – Los Angeles
Lavigne also holds a Guinness World Record as the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart (PA)

“Avril’s fans have been blowing up my phone asking when she will be getting her star. We are thrilled to say that the time is now.”

Lavigne’s star will be the 2,731st on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

The ceremony is due to take place on August 31.

