Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 2:55 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 9:55 am
Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter says she “still feels dizzy” remembering her late father’s accomplishments, as he was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The world-famous opera singer’s daughter, Cristina Pavarotti, delivered a heartfelt speech in Italian at the event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Pavarotti is regarded as one of the most prolific opera singers of all time, having given 378 performances at the world’s most prestigious theatres.

Giving her remarks first in her native language, then with the assistance of an interpreter, Ms Pavarotti said: “Our gratitude goes out to all of those that strongly wanted, supported, and contributed to organising celebrations honouring my father.

“If I think back to all he has achieved, if I think back at the trails he has blazed at all his successes and acknowledgments, I still feel dizzy.

Luciano Pavarotti Honored Posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The world-famous opera singer’s daughter, Cristina Pavarotti (pictured), delivered a heartfelt speech in Italian at the event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“It is a tremendous honour to represent my father on this momentous occasion.”

She continued: “I wish I could express just how much I would love for him to be here today but alas not even the stars hold so much power.”

Ms Pavarotti went on to share fond memories of her father, including how after every performance, still in costume and no matter how tired or hungry, he would stay back to sign autographs to make sure no fan would leave “empty handed”.

She also spoke of how her father used to make auditioning singers feel comfortable and less nervous with a glass of water.

Luciano Pavarotti Honored Posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ms Pavarotti went on to share fond memories of her father (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“I trust by now you know I have always been a fan of my father myself, and unapologetically so,” she said.

LA Opera music director James Conlon and movie producer Cinzia Salvioli also spoke at the ceremony.

From 1961 until 2004, Pavarotti wowed audiences in venues from the Wiener Staatsoper and the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden, to the Teatro alla Scala and Metropolitan Opera House.

From 1984 the continuous growth of his audience led him to increasingly larger spaces for his performances, including US venues usually intended for pop stars, such as Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and Central Park.

Luciano Pavarotti Honored Posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Awarded in the category of live performance, Pavarotti’s star is the 2,730th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

In 1990 Pavarotti performed in the Three Tenors Concert at the Baths of Caracalla, a show that was broadcast worldwide and seen by 800 million viewers.

The live recording of the evening went on to become the best selling classical music album of all time.

During his 43-year career the singer earned five Grammy Awards, the Grammy legend award, two Emmy Awards and the Kennedy Centre Honours award, among numerous other accolades.

Awarded in the category of live performance, Pavarotti’s star is the 2,730th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Yui Mok/PA)
Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)
Kalush Orchestra make appeal for Azovstal fighters on Ukrainian Independence Day
mark james scott the game
Mark James Scott, one half of north-east hip hop duo SHY & DRS, on…
0
(Ian West/PA)
Mick Jagger pays tribute to Charlie Watts on anniversary of drummer’s death
Brenda Edwards is marking her late son Jamal’s birthday (Ian West/PA)
Brenda Edwards: Jamal will be looking down on us as we mark his 32nd…
Texas university offers new course on the songwriting of Taylor Swift (PA)
Texas university offers new course on the songwriting of Taylor Swift
Sir Elton John gives ‘sneak peak’ of upcoming Britney Spears collaboration (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Elton John treats fans with ‘sneak peak’ at Britney Spears collaboration
Jennifer Lopez has offered fans a ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks, after officially tying the knot earlier this month (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks
Skipinnish.
Skipinnish announce Christmas gig in Inverness
0
The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies age 82 (Alamy/PA)
The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies aged 82

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0