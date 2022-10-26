Adele releases new music video for I Drink Wine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adele releases new music video for I Drink Wine

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 7:18 pm
Adele has released the music video for her song I Drink Wine (Matt Crossick/PA)
Adele has released the music video for her song I Drink Wine (Matt Crossick/PA)

Adele has released a new music video to accompany her song I Drink Wine.

The track was released last year as part of the 34-year-old singer’s fourth studio album 30.

After teasing the video’s release on Tuesday, Adele revealed that it was the first video she shot for the album, despite already having released videos for Easy On Me and Oh My God.

The video, which has been shared on the star’s official YouTube page, opens on a river flanked by banks covered in deeply coloured flowers and over which is an arched bridge with a man playing the piano.

After a few seconds, Adele appears, floating down the river toward the camera in a rubber ring, while holding a glass of wine in one hand and an almost-empty wine bottle in the other.

The new video, which was directed by Joe Talbot, sees the star wearing a glittery gold dress as she floats by a happy looking couple, rolling her eyes and topping up her wine glass before tossing the now-empty wine bottle into the river.

As dusk turns to darkness, the singer passes a number of other people on the river banks, before the camera pans out revealing the set of the music video and the crew working behind the scenes.

The video draws to a close with Adele floating on her back in the river surrounded by pink flowers.

30 was the biggest-selling album of 2021, according to the UK Official Charts, and Adele performed I Drink Wine at the Brit Awards in February, where she won album of the year for 30 and single of the year for Easy On Me.

After postponing her Las Vegas residency earlier this year due to delivery delays and Covid-19, Adele is set to begin her series of show’s at Caesars Palace next month, which will run until March 2023.

As well as the 24 rescheduled shows, eight more have been announced, with the residency running from November 18 to March 25.

The Easy On Me star, who now lives in Los Angeles, signalled her return to music with 30 in 2021 and launched the album with a TV special, An Audience With Adele, recorded at the London Palladium.

It was filmed in front of an A-list audience, with guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Comer, Samuel L Jackson, Years And Years star Olly Alexander and Boy George.

It followed her interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey for a two-hour special, which was broadcast on American network CBS the week before.

