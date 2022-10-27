Lewis Capaldi, Gorillaz and Muse among stars set to perform at MTV EMAs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Capaldi, Gorillaz and Muse among stars set to perform at MTV EMAs

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 1:39 pm
Lewis Capaldi is set to perform at the MTV EMAs 2022 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lewis Capaldi, Gorillaz and Muse are among the first round of stars set to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2022.

The awards show, now in its 29th year, celebrates music and artists from across the globe and will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, next month.

Performers at this year’s ceremony will include 26-year-old Capaldi and bands Gorillaz and Muse, as well as Ava Max, Bebe Rexha and David Guetta.

The ceremony is held in a different European city each year and hosted by one or more famous faces.

This year’s ceremony, at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, will be hosted by celebrity power couple singer-songwriter Rita Ora and filmmaker Taika Waititi and marks the sixth time the awards show has been held in Germany.

Ora, 31, made her EMAs hosting debut in 2017 at the OVO Wembley Arena in London and during her career she also received several EMA nominations, as well as the 2017 Power of Music Award as part of the Artists for Grenfell initiative.

Alongside Ora will be Oscar-winner and Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Love and Thunder director Waititi, 47. The pair reportedly became a couple at some point last year but have since kept their relationship under wraps.

American singer-songwriter Rexha, 33, will not only perform at the event but is also nominated for the EMA for best collaboration alongside fellow performer David Guetta, for their track I’m Good (Blue).

Rexha previously hosted the EMAs in Rotterdam in 2016.

Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi, whose breakthrough single Someone You Loved was the UK’s biggest-selling single of 2019, will make his EMAs debut.

Seasoned performers Muse – consisting of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dominic Howard – are nominated for an EMA for best rock artist after their most recent album Will of the People reached number one on the UK Official Album Chart.

Grammy Award-winning virtual band Gorillaz are also nominated, in the best alternative artist category.

Fans are able to vote for their favourite artists across 17 gender-neutral categories, including best song, best artist, best collaboration and two brand new categories, best longform video and best Metaverse performance.

The MTV EMAs will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV in select territories across the US, Latin America and Europe, as well as on Comedy Central in Germany on November 13.

The awards will also be available to watch on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally from November 14.

Additional performers and presenters are set to be announced in due course.

