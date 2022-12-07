Eminem beats Taylor Swift to land most played music videos of 2022, Vevo says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eminem beats Taylor Swift to land most played music videos of 2022, Vevo says

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 12:02 pm
Eminem has beaten Taylor Swift to become the UK’s most popular music video of 2022 on video platform Vevo (Jeremy Deputat/PA)
Eminem has beaten Taylor Swift to become the UK’s most popular music video of 2022 on video platform Vevo (Jeremy Deputat/PA)

Eminem has beaten Taylor Swift as his music videos were the most played of 2022, video hosting service Vevo said.

The 50-year-old American rapper, real name Marshall Mathers, had almost 76 million views of his videos as he released his second greatest hits album Curtain Call 2 this year.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
Taylor Swift, who has had 64 million views for her music videos on Vevo, released her new album Midnights in October (Ian West/PA)

In May, The Real Slim Shady artist was also inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame and in November, his semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile celebrated its 20th anniversary.

He has had 10 number one singles in the UK’s Official charts including Stan, Without Me and Lose Yourself.

Swift, 32, who has a total of 64 million views for her music videos on Vevo, released her new album Midnights in October.

Her tenth studio album secured the coveted double chart domination as single Anti-Hero landed at number one on the Official Charts this year.

In 2021, Canadian singer The Weeknd was the most-viewed artist on Vevo with 58 million views followed by Adele with 55 million views.

The most watched music video in the UK was We Don’t Talk About Bruno from hit Disney animated film Encanto on 37 million views.

Harry Styles’ music video for As It Was from his latest hit album Harry’s House came second with 15.4 million views.

Vevo also saw Three Lions, by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and rock band The Lightning Seeds, draw in football fans with 11 times more daily views ahead of England playing the US in The World Cup.

The 2022 Women’s Euros, which the Lionesses won over the summer, also saw the football anthem get 12 times the viewership it usually sees on average.

When Russia invade Ukraine on February 24, the music video for The Beatles hit Back In The U.S.S.R. tripled its average plays.

In September, when the Queen died, The Sex Pistols hit God Save The Queen saw 13 times more plays of its music video in the UK compared with its average viewership.

Old favourites were given a boost by blockbuster movies including Top Gun’s Maverick which lifted the views of Kenny Loggins’ Danger Zone by 125% and Elvis’s Can’t Help Falling In Love With You which had an increased viewership of 514% when a Baz Luhrmann film about the king of rock and roll was released this year.

