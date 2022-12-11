LadBaby rework Band Aid song with Martin Lewis for Christmas number one attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

LadBaby rework Band Aid song with Martin Lewis for Christmas number one attempt

By Press Association
December 11, 2022, 9:02 pm
LadBaby with Martin Lewis in bid for Christmas number one (LadBaby/PA)
LadBaby with Martin Lewis in bid for Christmas number one (LadBaby/PA)

LadBaby have teamed up with MoneySavingExpert’s Martin Lewis to rework the Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas? in a bid to claim their fifth consecutive Christmas number one.

Social media star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne (LadBaby Mum) are the first act to be allowed to rework the Band Aid song, getting permission from Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust.

They will release the track titled Food Aid on December 16, with half of the money raised going to food bank charity the Trussell Trust and the other half to the Band Aid Trust.

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle
Mark and Roxanne Hoyle singing with Martin Lewis (LadBaby/PA)

Geldof and co-writer Ure’s first version of Do They Know It’s Christmas? raised £8 million for famine relief in Ethiopia.

They gathered a group of musicians together in 1984 for the charity single. It featured Geldof’s fellow Irishman Bono, George Michael, Duran Duran, Phil Collins and Bananarama, among many others.

It helped inspire the Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia on July 13 1985, and the Sport Aid campaign in 1986, all of which raised millions more.

LadBaby and Mr Lewis, who appears on the track with a number of musical collaborators yet to be announced, are aiming to raise as much money as possible to help tackle hunger and poverty.

Married couple Mark and Roxanne teamed up with Grammy winner Amy Wadge, who has previously worked with Ed Sheeran and Sam Ryder, to rewrite the festive song with the classic LadBaby tongue-in-cheek humour.

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle
Mark and Roxanne Hoyle (LadBaby/PA)

The Hoyles have raised more than £1.2 million for the Trussell Trust through their chart-topping endeavours and branded partnerships, but said they are committed to doing even more as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

Last year, they made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year, becoming the first musicians to do so in the 70 years of the Official Christmas Chart.

They scored the top chart spot with novelty track Sausage Rolls For Everyone featuring global superstars Sheeran and Sir Elton John.

Singles charts
LadBaby’s Mark Hoyle celebrates with his wife Roxanne Hoyle after his song Sausage Rolls For Everyone, featuring Ed Sheeran & Elton John topped the singles chart for Christmas (Official Charts Company/PA)

Speaking about this year’s attempt, they said: “We never intended to release a fifth Christmas single but as ambassadors of the Trussell Trust we were not prepared to sit back and do nothing in a year when people are struggling more than ever.

“The Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1,300 food bank centres, has told us that the cost-of-living emergency has created a tsunami of need, as people struggle to survive amidst the soaring costs of living.

“Working households, families and disabled people are all really struggling. So, a few months ago we approached Bob Geldof and Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust to ask permission to rework the most iconic Christmas track of all time, Do They Know It’s Christmas?

“And we were truly honoured when they said yes.”

The couple said they knew they needed to enlist “an icon” to launch this year’s campaign, so chose Mr Lewis, who they called “the people’s champion”.

Martin Lewis
Martin Lewis sings on LadBaby’s Christmas number one attempt (LadBaby/PA)

Mr Lewis said: “When Mark and Roxanne contacted me out of the blue to ask if I’d join them in Food Aid I thought they’d confused me with someone else.

“The nearest I’ve ever got to thinking about a Christmas number one is going to the loo on Boxing Day after too much orange juice the day before.

“Yet once I knew they were serious, and it was for the Trussell Trust, a hugely important charity I’ve a history with, I decided to give it a go, and do it with gusto.”

He said this has been a “tough year for many” amid the cost-of-living crisis and things are not likely to get better, so the need to help people across the UK is “profound”.

“Hopefully this LadBaby song and their lyrics will raise some cash and awareness,” Mr Lewis added.

Last year, LadBaby surpassed music titans The Beatles and Spice Girls, who are the only other acts to score a consecutive hat-trick of festive number ones.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented