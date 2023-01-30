Michael Jackson’s nephew ‘humbled and honoured’ to play his uncle in new biopic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Jackson’s nephew ‘humbled and honoured’ to play his uncle in new biopic

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 11:55 pm
Michael Jackson’s nephew ‘humbled and honoured’ to play his uncle in new biopic (Alamy/PA)
Michael Jackson's nephew 'humbled and honoured' to play his uncle in new biopic (Alamy/PA)

Michael Jackson’s nephew says he is “humbled and honoured” to bring the story of his world-famous uncle to life.

Jaafar Jackson will star as the King of Pop in an upcoming biopic, titled Michael, which will be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The 26-year-old is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother and the film is set to be his acting debut.

Sharing a black and white picture of himself dressed in Jackson’s famous white-socks-black shoes combo, he wrote: “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life.

“To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.

On Monday, Lionsgate announced that Michael will be produced by Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King.

The official account of Michael Jackson wrote: “Have you heard the news?

“Michael’s nephew, Jaafar, has been chosen to portray Michael in the upcoming biopic on the King of Pop!”

Prior to acting Jaafar has put out music of his own – in 2019, he released his debut single, Got Me Singing.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King in a statement shared with US media.

“It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

Fuqua added in a statement that Jackson “has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera”.

Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar will play the King of Pop in a biopic (AP)

Michael will be an authorised portrait of the pop star, who died in 2009.

The film, scripted by Gladiator and The Aviator screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the co-operation of the singer’s estate.

“Jaafar embodies my son,” Katherine Jackson said in a statement.

“It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Michael is due to begin shooting later this year.

