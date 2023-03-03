Simon Le Bon says putting ego second is key to Duran Duran’s longevity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Le Bon says putting ego second is key to Duran Duran’s longevity

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 12:17 pm
Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon said laying aside egos has been key to the act’s longevity (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon said laying aside egos has been key to the act’s longevity (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon said the band members putting their egos in “second place” to their success has been key to the band’s longevity.

The 64-year-old singer, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with his bandmates, country singer Dolly Parton and rap artist Eminem in November, has seen two number ones in the UK charts with Duran Duran.

The rock band, which formed in Birmingham in 1978 and now comprises Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor, saw chart-toppers with Is There Something I Should Know? and The Reflex.

Le Bon was asked on the Channel 4 News podcast Ways To Change The World how reliant he has been on the music industry.

He replied that the industry to him means the wider media, TV and radio and musicians are “just a part of that”.

Le Bon added: “We’re a very crucial part, the rest of the industry doesn’t exist without us but I don’t think we could have had the kind of success that we did have without the backing of this incredible team.”

He was also asked by journalist and news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy if the lack of ego was key to why the band has lasted.

Le Bon said: “I think partly, yes. The biggest reason that we’ve stayed together for so long is that we split everything equally … nobody gets paid more than anybody else, that’s number one reason I think.”

He added that he had so “many stories” of bands that have “broken up” because some members get paid more because they write the songs.

Le Bon added: “We don’t do that, and we never have, we’ve always split everything equally.

“I think … that is to do with the ego as well and when it comes to the band, ego takes a second place to the success of the band, and we’re all willing to sacrifice our egos for the good of the band.”

Many famous bands have called it quits including French electronic music duo Daft Punk, British boyband One Direction, 1960s hitmakers The Beatles and rock band Oasis.

However, other groups such as Abba, who are holding virtual concerts in London, Spice Girls, who did the Spice World – 2019 Tour without Victoria Beckham, S Club 7, who are reuniting for their 25th anniversary, and Take That, who have an upcoming album, have reformed with a variety of projects.

Duran Duran are planning to tour again in 2023, beginning at the AO Arena in Manchester on April 29 and ending in Toronto, Canada on September 19.

“I’ve been at home for way too long,” Le Bon said. “I’ve been getting on the family’s nerves, it’s a great job to have.”

