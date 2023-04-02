Star-studded Olivier Awards 2023 to celebrate best of British theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star-studded Olivier Awards 2023 to celebrate best of British theatre

By Press Association
Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal are among the nominees for the top gongs at the Olivier Awards 2023.

Stars of the West End will celebrate the best of British theatre at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday hosted by Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

A new stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s 1988 animated film My Neighbour Totoro leads the pack with nine nominations, with star Mei Mac nominated for best actress.

Paul Mescal is nominated for best actor at the Olivier awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

She faces competition from Killing Eve star Comer for her critically acclaimed one-woman play Prima Facie; Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire; Janet McTeer for Phaedra; and Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green.

Meanwhile, Oscar-nominated Irish actor Mescal is up for best actor for his role in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire.

He will battle it out against David Tennant for Good; Tom Hollander for Patriots; Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird; and Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky in the male category.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge, which is set in Sheffield and premiered in the city in 2019 before moving to London this year, is the most nominated musical with eight nods including best new musical and best director.

It was also recognised in the best actress in a musical category for its lead Faith Omole, who will compete against Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye; Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!; and Miri Mesika for The Band’s Visit.

The best actor in a musical category will be chosen from Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band’s Visit; Julian Ovenden for South Pacific; Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye; and Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Newly transferred to the West End after sell-out runs on Broadway, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! is one of the most nominated shows this year with seven nods, including best musical revival.

Following closely behind with six nominations each are A Streetcar Named Desire, To Kill A Mockingbird and The Band’s Visit, the musical adapted from the eponymous Israeli film.

It is a big year for first-time acting nominations with 27 people receiving their first nod, including Comer, Mescal, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Caroline Quentin, Sharon Small and Anjana Vasan.

A number of famous faces including Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese and Dracula Untold actor Luke Evans will present awards during the ceremony.

Irish singer Ronan Keating, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical composer Tim Minchin, Bridgerton actress Golda Rosheuvel and Kingsman: The Secret Service’s Mark Strong will also take to the stage to announce winners.

The ceremony is set to see Waddingham perform an opening number, written by The Great British Bake Off Musical composer Pippa Cleary, featuring West End stars.

Meanwhile the green carpet, which last year was made from real grass, is also making a return.

The Olivier Awards 2023 will broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 10.15pm to 12.20am.

