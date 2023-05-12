Eurovision final to showcase ‘new generation of Ukraine’, says creative director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eurovision final to showcase ‘new generation of Ukraine’, says creative director

By Press Association
Ukrainian creative director of Eurovision German Nenov, 33, from Odesa in southern Ukraine (James Weech/PA)
Ukrainian creative director of Eurovision German Nenov, 33, from Odesa in southern Ukraine (James Weech/PA)

The Ukrainian creative director of Eurovision has said the grand final will showcase “a new generation of Ukraine” with reigning champions Kalush Orchestra being a “symbol” of its “optimistic” future.

German Nenov, 33, from Odesa in southern Ukraine, has worked with pop stars and on TV shows in his native country.

For Eurovision, he has worked with the BBC to create moments highlighting Ukrainian culture during the two semi-finals.

Eurovision 2023
Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “The first semi-final had a very social interval act. It was about the connection that Ukraine and Great Britain have and just showing that Ukraine is not alone.

“The second one was about the war in Ukraine and about the refugees. It is important for our country because more than five million Ukrainians have been forced to live somewhere else.”

Speaking about his plans for the grand final’s opening flag parade and interval act, he added: “Tomorrow’s show will be about the future of Ukraine and Kalush Orchestra, they will be the symbol of new Ukraine and the future. A new generation of Ukraine.

“The show is going to have folk elements but in a new way because Ukraine is a progressive country and has huge potential.”

Nenov said the final would be “a very optimistic performance” with performances from 2022 champions Kalush Orchestra and a flag parade featuring a soundtrack by former Ukrainian Eurovision acts including Go_A, who represented their country in 2021, 2016 winner Jamala and past acts Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka.

He said working with the BBC had been a “very friendly co-operation”.

“We were very open to each other’s ideas,” he added.

“The BBC’s team were very open to integration of Ukrainian parts of the show.”

He said there was a clear contrast between the contest in Liverpool and reality of life in Ukraine amid the war.

“The Russians have been actively bombing big cities with missiles,” he said, adding that his family is there and he is “very much worried about them”.

Thursday night’s semi-final featured music from throughout Ukraine’s history, including the Christmas carol, Carol Of The Bells, which is based on the Ukrainian song Shchedryk.

Nenov said they had used the show to tell “the whole world” that the well-known piece is of Ukrainian origin.

“There are so many more things that people don’t know yet about Ukraine, but to tell everything we need a few more Eurovisions,” he added.

