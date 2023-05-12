Eurovision host Graham Norton describes EBU ‘iron fist’ after Zelensky decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision host Graham Norton describes EBU ‘iron fist’ after Zelensky decision

By Press Association
Press conference with host Graham Norton ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Press conference with host Graham Norton ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Eurovision host Graham Norton has described the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as ruling “with an iron fist” after its decision to block Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky from speaking at the final.

The presenter hailed a “golden age” of the competition on the eve of the grand final in Liverpool and said he had no involvement in the decision not to let Mr Zelensky address the worldwide audience of 160 million.

The EBU, which produces the event, said on Thursday night that it had declined Mr Zelensky’s request to speak on Saturday over fears it could politicise the contest.

At a press conference on Friday, Norton said: “As far as I know, it’s an EBU decision and, as we know, the EBU, they rule with an iron fist so what they say goes.”

He said he was not able to laugh at the acts in the contest any more because the standard has improved so much since he started commentating on the show in 2009.

Eurovision 2023
(left to right) Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final (Aaron Chown/PA)

He told journalists: “I personally think we’re going through a golden age of Eurovision.

“I really think the shows of the last few years have been great, really good songs.

“There was always kind of a nostalgic thing and a kitschy thing and a campy thing and there’s a little bit of that left but, actually, now it’s just a bunch of great pop songs.

“It is a serious song contest. I still have a joke from the commentary box but they’re different jokes.

“You can’t laugh at the acts any more because they’re so good.”

Eurovision 2023
Mae Muller of the UK during the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest (Aaron Chown/PA)

UK entrant Mae Muller said it had been a huge honour to see Ukrainian flags in the streets, as Liverpool prepared to host on behalf of the war-torn country.

She said: “I think this is what Eurovision’s about. It’s proof that us, as human beings, can come together and we can support each other.

“It feels like a very, very special year and no matter what the outcome is tomorrow night, I will look back at this moment with such a sense of pride.”

The 25-year-old singer said she was “ready to get this show on the road”.

Ukrainian presenter Julia Sanina said it was a huge responsibility to be involved with the contest but felt the support of Ukrainians.

“I hope that in these dark times we bring some joy and some light to Ukrainian homes and families,” she said.

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham said it had been “lovely” to work with her co-hosts.

She said: “I love that I can watch them from the wings and just think ‘I’m getting to stand shoulder to shoulder with them’.”

Asked about the links she delivered in French, she said: “You want to show the hands across the water and try giving languages another go and I think it’s that fine line of wanting to be respectful and include it but not, you know, screw it up.”

Eurovision 2023
Eurovision fans around Liverpool City Centre ahead of the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank (Peter Byrne/PA)

Presenter Alesha Dixon said she had been “blown away” by love and enthusiasm.

She added: “I can’t sleep. I’m still awake at 3am just trying to calm down from the energy. It’s fantastic.”

But she said she was in need of more fresh air after a week of rehearsals and the two semi-final shows.

Waddingham added: “We’re like hamsters in glittery jumpsuits.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told