Ukrainian music showcased during final of Eurovision Song Contest

The music of Ukraine has been exhibited throughout the grand final of Eurovision with performances from reigning champion Kalush Orchestra and a medley from former Ukrainian contestants.

The grand final of the international contest kicked off with a performance titled Voices Of A New Generation from last year’s winners, which included the folk rap group’s hit song Stefania.

A troupe of drummers joined Kalush Orchestra on stage to open the show, with members of the group stood on top of a giant open palm while pyrotechnics lit up the auditorium.

Reigning champs Ukraine showing us how it's done! 🇺🇦#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/VBOP77POj7 — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

The final also featured a number of recognisable Eurovision acts from previous years, including Ukrainian performers Go_A, who represented their country in 2021.

Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala and past acts Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka were also part of the medley, who performed in between the contestants taking part in the flag parade.

Meanwhile, Ukraine entrant Tvorchi took to the stage to perform Heart Of Steel as members of the audience waved Ukrainian flags.

The electronic duo, comprising producer Andrii Hutsuliak and vocalist Jimoh Kehinde, wore black long-sleeved tops with metallic heart detail and wide-legged trousers.

Ukraine won the competition last year but were unable to host due to the Russian invasion.

Martin Osterdahl, the executive supervisor of Eurovision for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), said: “We were determined that this year’s contest would honour Ukraine’s 2022 victory and the close collaboration between the BBC and Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA:PBC) ensured Ukrainian culture was front and centre of the 2023 event.

“We are incredibly grateful to these broadcasters for their incredible work and commitment to creating a a truly historic event.”