Sam Ryder brings on dancers with disabilities and prosthetics in Eurovision set

By Press Association
Sam Ryder performs in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sam Ryder performs in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sam Ryder has performed with a host of backing dancers with disabilities and prosthetics during the Eurovision Song Contest grand final.

The 33-year-old singer, who came second at last year’s contest in Turin with his track Space Man, took to the stage in a trademark sequined jumpsuit reminiscent of his 2022 Eurovision outfit to perform his empowering new single Mountain.

The track features lyrics partly inspired by the struggle of the Ukrainian people and calls on listeners to remember they are “an unstoppable force of nature”.

A group of dancers all with prosthetic limbs appeared on stage with Ryder and Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who delivered a raucous drum solo alongside a guitar solo from Ryder.

The performance, during the voting portion of the evening, included a ballroom dance from a pair of dancers before the troupe, wearing neutral tones, began playing drums that spat fire.

Mel Giedroyc said in the UK Eurovision commentary box: “He (Ryder) took that to an 11 and beyond…and he has the most fragrant hair in showbusiness, it’s floral with a note of Cheryl Baker.”

It is not the first time Ryder has performed with Taylor, as they joined forces alongside Queen guitarist Sir Brian May during a tribute concert for the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium in September last year.

Taylor sat at his drum kit which featured the outline of his face on its bass drum skin.

