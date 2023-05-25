Star-studded Barbie soundtrack line-up revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star-studded Barbie soundtrack line-up revealed

By Press Association
Margot Robbie stars in the forthcoming Barbie movie (Alamy/PA)
Margot Robbie stars in the forthcoming Barbie movie (Alamy/PA)

Lizzo, Charlie XCX, Nicki Minaj, and Ryan Gosling are among the big names featuring on the soundtrack to the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

The album, set to be jointly released with the film on July 21, also includes Khalid, Haim, Ava Max, Ice Spice, Tame Impala and The Kid Laroi with Mark Ronson serving as executive music producer.

Barbie actress Margot Robbie was pictured reading the “Barbie News”, which announced global popstars including Dominic Fike, PinkPantheress and Gayle will also feature on the album, alongside Fifty Fifty, Kali, Karol G and Dua Lipa.

It comes days after British star Dua Lipa revealed her new song titled Dance The Night will feature on the soundtrack, and will be released on Friday.

The singer, who will make an appearance in the film as a mermaid, shared a video of her feet stepping out of fluffy pink heels, mimicking the shot of Robbie’s arched feet in the Barbie trailer, before the musician blows a kiss to the camera.

She wrote: “This Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST.”

The video is set to a disco beat and she can be heard singing: “Just come along for the ride.”

The Barbie movie, based on the Mattel doll, is one of the most eagerly-awaited films of the year and will also star Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and America Ferrera.

It is director Greta Gerwig’s first film since her adaptation of Little Women and she has written the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, the director of films such as Marriage Story, Frances Ha and The Squid And The Whale.

Barbie will be released in UK cinemas on July 21.

