Taylor Swift announces UK and international dates for her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has announced a host of international dates for her Eras Tour, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The multi-award winning singer, 33, has been performing hit tracks from her back catalogue to sold-out stadiums filled with adoring fans across the US since March.

On Tuesday she tweeted a tour poster announcing new dates for South America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the UK.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

Swift wrote: “Excuse me Hi I have something to say.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

She added that more information about the dates could be found on her website.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh with two shows at Murrayfield Stadium on June 7 and 8 2024 before she heads to Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium for June 14 and 15.

The singer will perform one night in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 18 followed by two dates in London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21 and 22.

She will then play dates in Dublin, Amsterdam, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria before returning to Wembley to close the international dates on August 16 and 17.

The international tour dates will kick off in Mexico on August 24 2023 in Mexico City.

Swift will then move to Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal and Spain throughout the end of 2023 and start of 2024 before she gets to the UK.

Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming. I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you.😆 @phoebe_bridgers, I’ll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to hearts 💕.… pic.twitter.com/kvYxMrLoPz — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2023

Joining her will be special guest Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and actress with credits in Tall Girl, Work It and The Hate U Give.

For her US dates she is revolving a number of artists to open for her including indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, beabadoobee, girl in red, Muna, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Swift recently broken a string of records with her tenth studio album Midnights, which became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

It claimed the biggest first week of UK album sales in 2022 since Adele’s 30 was released in November 2021 and took the title of the most streamed album of the year in its opening week with 72.5 million streams across the seven days.

The record follows after her previous eight UK chart-topping albums, all achieved consecutively: 2012’s Red, 2014 release 1989, 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover, 2020’s Folklore, 2020’s Evermore and re-recordings Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both released in 2021.