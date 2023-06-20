Taylor Swift announces UK and international dates for her Eras Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift announces UK and international dates for her Eras Tour

By Press Association
Taylor Swift tweeted a tour poster announcing new dates for South America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the UK (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift tweeted a tour poster announcing new dates for South America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the UK (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift has announced a host of international dates for her Eras Tour, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The multi-award winning singer, 33, has been performing hit tracks from her back catalogue to sold-out stadiums filled with adoring fans across the US since March.

On Tuesday she tweeted a tour poster announcing new dates for South America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the UK.

Swift wrote: “Excuse me Hi I have something to say.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

She added that more information about the dates could be found on her website.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh with two shows at Murrayfield Stadium on June 7 and 8 2024 before she heads to Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium for June 14 and 15.

The singer will perform one night in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 18 followed by two dates in London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21 and 22.

She will then play dates in Dublin, Amsterdam, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria before returning to Wembley to close the international dates on August 16 and 17.

The international tour dates will kick off in Mexico on August 24 2023 in Mexico City.

Swift will then move to Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal and Spain throughout the end of 2023 and start of 2024 before she gets to the UK.

Joining her will be special guest Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and actress with credits in Tall Girl, Work It and The Hate U Give.

For her US dates she is revolving a number of artists to open for her including indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, beabadoobee, girl in red, Muna, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Swift recently broken a string of records with her tenth studio album Midnights, which became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

It claimed the biggest first week of UK album sales in 2022 since Adele’s 30 was released in November 2021 and took the title of the most streamed album of the year in its opening week with 72.5 million streams across the seven days.

The record follows after her previous eight UK chart-topping albums, all achieved consecutively: 2012’s Red, 2014 release 1989, 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover, 2020’s Folklore, 2020’s Evermore and re-recordings Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both released in 2021.

