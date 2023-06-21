Ava Max thanks fans after being ‘slapped so hard’ by stage invader in LA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Ava Max thanks fans after being ‘slapped so hard’ by stage invader in LA

By Press Association
Ava Max suffered an eye injury (PA)
Ava Max suffered an eye injury (PA)

Singer Ava Max has said an alleged stage invader “slapped her so hard” during a show in Los Angeles that it scratched the inside of her eye.

Videos shared online from the gig at The Fonda Theatre on Tuesday showed a man appearing to hit the US pop star in the face while she was performing.

The Sweet But Psycho singer, 29, can be seen flinching and holding her eye after the incident before she leaves the stage soon after.

Following the show, Max wrote on Twitter: “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again.

“Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!.”

Joel Rangel, 30, from Tucson, Arizona, who captured the moment on video, told the PA news agency: “She was ending the show with her song The Motto and a fan just ran and jumped on the left side of the stage.

“As he jumped on stage some of the lights fell to the floor and he was running for Ava with his arms wide open like he was going to hug her.

“But the security ran and grabbed him and as they did she just happened to turn and his arm was out and hit her in the face.”

Mr Rangel, who said he flew to Los Angeles from Arizona to see the concert, added: “Also, they almost cancelled the meet and greet because of the situation.

“She had to wear sunglasses and she was disoriented and dazed so it was sad having to talk to her like that.”

When asked if he had managed to see Max at the meet-and-greet, he said: “I did, we just had to wait an hour more.

“She just looked really out of it when I was talking to her.”

The singer, whose real name is Amanda Ava Koci, rose to fame following her breakout single Sweet But Psycho in 2018 and has enjoyed further success with hit songs Kings & Queens and The Motto featuring Tiesto.

Her debut studio record, Heaven & Hell, peaked at number two in the UK album charts in 2020 and she released her second album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, at the start of the year.

The incident comes days after Bebe Rexha sustained facial injuries after an audience member threw a phone at her while she was performing on stage in New York.

