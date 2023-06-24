BBC removes Billy Nomates clip on Twitter Glastonbury post after online abuse

The BBC has removed a social media post at the request of Billy Nomates due to alleged online abuse following her Glastonbury performance.

The musician, whose real name is Tor Maries, asked for the clip posted by Radio 6 Music to be taken down after comments were reportedly made online following her appearance on the Park Stage at the festival in Pilton, Somerset, on Friday.

In a post that appears to be have deleted from her social media, she reportedly described the level of “personal abuse” as “insane” and is reported to have stated that after her summer gigs “there will be no more shows”.

Billy Nomates performed on the Left Field stage at the Glastonbury Festival last year (Ben Birchall/PA)

A BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We want 6 Music to be a place where brilliant artists such as Billy Nomates are celebrated and supported, and we have respected Tor’s request to have the clip posted on our social channels removed.”

They added that the full set is still available on BBC iPlayer for “audiences to enjoy”.

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg led musicians supporting Billy Nomates, saying in a tweet that he was sending “solidarity” and that she would “always have place here”.

He wrote: “Solidarity from everyone at Left Field with Billy No Mates who was so badly abused online after her @glastonbury set was posted on @BBC6Music that she asked them to take the clip down.

“She played a set for us last year and was brilliant.

“You’ll always have place here Tor.”

He also re-shared a statement on his Twitter which appeared to be her non-deleted post, which said: “The level of personal abuse on @bbc6music socials for going to work today is insane.

“I’ve asked for all footage to be removed. I know it’s not for everyone what I do. I know lots of people don’t rate me.

“But the level of personal abuse on that public page is too much.

“There will be no more shows after this summer. You wouldn’t stay in a workplace that did this to you. Why should I.”

Billy Nomates, 33, released her first self-titled studio album in 2020 and followed it up with Cacti earlier this year.

The musician performed on the Left Field stage at the festival at Worthy Farm last year.

Representatives for the singer have been contacted for comment.