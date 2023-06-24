Pretenders shock Glastonbury fans with suprise guests Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Pretenders shock Glastonbury fans with suprise guests Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl

By Press Association
Chrissie Hynde from the Pretenders with Johnny Marr (Ben Birchall/PA)
Chrissie Hynde from the Pretenders with Johnny Marr (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Pretenders treated fans to a star-studded Glastonbury set which featured guest appearances from Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl, as well as a greeting from Sir Paul McCartney.

The US-British rock band were a surprise addition to the Park Stage’s Saturday line-up, only announcing their 7.45pm slot at Worthy Farm earlier this week.

After the rock band rolled through hits from their back catalogue, they reunited on stage with The Smiths’ musician Marr, who had a spell in the rock band in the late 1980s.

Ahead of introducing him, frontwoman Chrissie Hynde said: “Glastonbury has so many memories but my favourite is seeing my guitar heroes.”

She noted that their guitarist James Walbourne was one and Marr was another.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Dave Grohl with The Pretenders (Ben Birchall/PA)

Marr joined them for a rendition of hits including Back On The Chain Gang and Don’t Get Me Wrong.

The rockers shocked the crowd further as they brought the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on for the end of their set.

Ahead of his reveal, Hynde told the crowd: “Apparently there’s a drummer kicking around back stage”, with the field erupting into cheers when his name was announced.

The performance marked the former Nirvana drummer’s second set of the festival after he took to the Pyramid stage on Friday for a surprise set which had been originally billed as mystery band The Churnups.

Together they played a number of classic songs including I’ll Stand By You.

The rock band opened their set with a new track, titled Losing My Sense Of Taste, and later slashed through guitar riffs on Time The Avenger, with Hynde saying afterwards: “Oh Glastonbury, how many memories, how many past loves, how many past lives.”

They continued to rile up the crowd during Middle Of The Road, with Hynde whipping out the harmonica to close the song.

Hynde also delivered a poignant moment at one stage as she slowed down the tempo to sing Hymn To Her, getting the masses of fans to sing back the chorus to them.

Finishing the song, she said: “That was for Meg Keene (Hynde’s friend who wrote the track).”

As they signed off the set, Hynde went into the wings where Sir Paul had been watching on and gave him a hug.

After much chanting from the crowd, the Beatles star came on to the stage and waved alongside Hynde.

Electronic duo Leftfield and DJ Fatboy Slim will follow to close out the stage on Saturday night.

More from Press and Journal

A pipe band performing in front of the bandstand in Duthie Park
European Pipe Band Championships: Sun shines over Duthie Park as piping extravaganza returns
Screengrab of School Road from Google Maps
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after collision with car on Aberdeen road
Pipe Band members took a break in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: European Pipe Band Championships make glorious return to Aberdeen
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher is bringing his show The Doctor Will See You Now to Inverness and Arbroath Image: Supplied by Goldups Lane
Dr Karl Kennedy ready to meet his new Neighbours in Inverness and Arbroath
PD Kane running on sand
Police dog helps track down runaway drink driver following Torphins crash
Junior vice-president Brain Ross with outgoing president Billy Stewart and new president Alan Cumming.
Alan Cumming appointed president of RNAS
The Barron family have been announced as this year's Prince's Countryside Fund Family Farm Award at the M&S Select Farm Awards.
Aberdeenshire farmers win The Prince’s Countryside Fund
New British Wool depot in Scottish Borders.
British Wool invests in new Scottish Borders depot
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
Farmers turn away from green agenda now wallets lighter
Flor Ryan judged the Texel section.
Royal Highland Show: Bumper sheep entry forward for round two